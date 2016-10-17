Weekly crime report - Oct. 13 edition

• Scott Allen Boller Jr., 35, of Wadena was arrested for having two warrants for his arrest in Crow Wing County and Morrison County.

Oct. 4

• David Jason Clairmont, 34, of Motley, was stopped and cited for driving after revocation.

Oct. 5

• Brodey Christian Kropuenske, 18, of Wadena, was arrested, transported to the Wadena County jail and booked for felony 2nd degree assault (using a dangerous weapon) after he used his vehicle to intentionally ram it into another vehicle occupied with passengers. This occurred after a large number of people were gathered and an altercation took place at a local business in town.

Oct. 6

• Brody Estrada Yglesias, 31, of Wadena, had contact with law enforcement and they found him to be intoxicated. Yglesias was transported to the Wadena County jail due to him violating the conditions of his probation.

• Robert Reymundo Trevino, 25, of Wadena, was transported to the Wadena County Jail and given a citation for disorderly conduct after being unwanted at several residences, intoxicated.

Oct. 7

• David James Loeffler, 32, homeless but has lived around the Wadena area for some time, was arrested and transported to the Wadena County jail and booked for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, felony 5th degree drug sales/possession of a controlled substance and he also violated his probation conditions. In the early morning hours on Friday, a Wadena police officer attempted to stop Loeffler for a traffic violation when Loeffler chose not to stop for the officer and fled from him. Stop sticks were used and deflated one of the tires on the vehicle Loeffler was in. Loeffler went into the ditch a few miles afterwards when trying to make a turn and misjudged. Loeffler was taken into custody without incident. His passenger, Katie Jo Marshall, 31, of Pillager, was also charged with felony 5th degree sales/possession of a controlled substance, and felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• Zackery Laverne Lawrence, 30, of Wadena was arrested, transported to the Wadena County jail and booked for 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, felony level damage to property and misdemeanor damage to property. Lawrence forced his way into an occupied residence, threatened the victims inside that he was going to kill them and then ran back outside and damaged the car that was out there with an item he had in his hand. He then threatened the other individuals that were outside with the item he had in his possession and threatened to kill them as well. Lawrence was described to have his face painted like a clown using white and red paint.

Oct. 8

• Officers worked with the Ottertail County Sheriff's Office where they located a vehicle that had been stolen from within the city of Wadena earlier this day. The vehicle was returned to the owner and the offender will be charged in Ottertail County court with several charges.

• Cord Ryan Anderson, 38, of Farwell, was arrested, transported to the Wadena County jail and booked for felony 4th degree assault after assaulting staff at Tri County Health Care. Earlier in the evening Anderson was found lying on the sidewalk by a deputy. Anderson was intoxicated and had vomited, so an ambulance was called and he was transported from the scene.

The Wadena Police Department answered 128 calls for service this past week and investigated one motor vehicle crash with no injuries reported.