Mental health advocate speaking in Wadena

The event is from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Southbrook Baptist Church, 1842 2nd St. SW in Wadena. The program is part of a 40-city tour celebrating NAMI Minnesota's 40th anniversary and its advocacy work to improve mental health services.

Sue Abderholden has been recognized with numerous local, state and national awards for her work in advocating for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.

National Mental Illness Awareness Week was Oct. 2-8. This week was marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions

Find out about the impact of mental health advocacy past and present and help create a vision for the future by sharing what the community needs to better support the needs of children and adults living with a mental illness and their families.

Families, professionals, persons living with a mental illness and the general public are invited to attend. To register (not required) or get more information go to namihelps.org or call (888) 626-4435. Additional information about support groups, family educational classes and other resources in the area can be found on the website as well.