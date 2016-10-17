Police Scanner - Oct. 13 edition

• A landowner asked to speak with a deputy after coming across some items while combining a corn field. The Sheriff's office confiscated approximately 20 marijuana plants.

• A complainant asked the police to tell his neighbor to turn her two outdoor cameras so they would not point into his backyard.

• A woman turned herself in for stealing a credit card from a co-worker the previous night in Wadena.

• A Wadena man alleged his significant other had bit him in the calf and kicked him out of the house. Alcohol was involved.

Sept. 30

• The Sheriff's office received a report at 8:41 p.m. from a complainant who alleged gunshots had been going off for several hours and there was still shooting somewhere in the Huntersville State Forest.

• An officer went to a Wadena address on a barking dog complaint and encountered the owner of the dog. The owner said she had just moved to Wadena and did not know about the barking dog ordinance. She was supplied with information.

Oct. 1

• A caller reported a female walked up to a residence, would not identify herself and was behaving like something had happened to her.

• Police were alerted about a customer who frequently stopped at a Wadena business place multiple times a day. The customer allegedly ranted and raved about different things and the complainant did not want his business anymore. The woman was given a couple of options.

• A Wadena police officer assisted Red Lake County and State Patrol officers in attempting to locate a vehicle on Highway 10 near Perham. The man driving the vehicle would not let a female get out. The female texted her sister asking her to meet her at a gas station. When the sister arrived at the station the female was not there.

• A Wadena resident contacted police about obscene words spray-painted on the street in front of her house.

Oct. 2

• Damage to property was reported by a caller who told law enforcement a red pickup was stuck in a swamp on his property. A deputy took photos and called a towing service to transport the vehicle to John's Car Care in Wadena.

• A caller reported someone or something screaming in the vicinity of South Jefferson Street in Wadena. The caller thought it sounded like a lamb's scream and then heard voices. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the source of any sounds.

Oct. 3

• A man visiting his girlfriend at Tri-County Health Care was reported for allegedly taking four or five painkillers.

• A woman was cited for shoplifting from Super One in Wadena. The citation was mailed to her residence in Iowa.

• A motorcyclist's apparent misunderstanding about the posted speed limit in Wadena led a complainant to notify the police and give them a description of the motorcycle. Attempts to locate the motorcycle were not successful.

• Police were alerted that a man at the Laundromat kept asking for weed. The man was located on Bryant Avenue and denied asking for marijuana. He was released.

Oct. 4

• The theft of three diamond rings and $200 cash was reported. The property had been missing about one week. The complainant provided the name of a possible suspect.

Oct. 5

• A landowner complained of damage to his property. After a deputy took photos the landowner said he would speak with the neighbor he suspected of causing the damage. He advised the deputy he would contact the Sheriff's office if he needed further assistance.

• A homeowner informed the Sheriff's office that a suspicious vehicle was parked on the road in front of his residence and was turning its lights on and off. The vehicle operator was on the phone with an attorney and was asked to find another spot to park.

• An apartment tenant was observed throwing mattresses, an office chair and a bed frame into a corn field while unloading them from a U-Haul. A policeman spoke with a woman who said her son was moving out of the apartment complex and the items he had tossed into the field belonged to her. She added they would be returning to pick them up. She was given until 4 p.m. to pick up the items or be charged with illegal dumping.

• A woman reported a man she worked with was stalking her.

• A complainant alerted police about loud noise coming from a party at a Wadena residence. The officer did not hear loud noise but while informing a resident of the complaint he did notice a beer can on the floor of the garage. No one in the garage was 21 so the beer was confiscated.

Oct. 6

• Police were notified an adult-sized bike with two flat tires had been at the Wellness Center for approximately two years.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's call logs.