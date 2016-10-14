Someplace Safe hosting domestic violence awareness events

The agency's mission is to create a safer world for everyone by working to eliminate violence and oppression through advocacy, education and services. Tanja Richter is the Crime Victim Advocate for the Wadena office.

Someplace Safe provides emergency services and support for victims of violence and their families. Advocates collaborate with systems professionals to create safe, healthy communities. Richter can help provide information and resources to individuals such as filing Orders for Protection and helping someone through the criminal process.

An empowerment group meets regularly. Also, Someplace Safe offers parenting time centers as a safe, neutral location for child exchanges and supervised parenting time.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Someplace Safe is inviting everyone to remember those who have experienced domestic violence, honoring those who have lost their lives and celebrating survivors by wearing purple Oct. 20.

A chili fundraiser is also coming up Friday, Oct. 21 at St. Ann's Church in Wadena. Someplace Safe is looking for donations for the fundraiser including food and help setting up, serving and cleaning up. Contact Richter at (218) 631-3311 to donate or for more information. The fundraiser helps to continue offering services to victims of domestic violence in Wadena.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, gender socioeconomic background or education level. It doesn't have any boundaries and it happens in every community.

On average, one in three women and one in four men have been victims of some form of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime. Chances are, most people personally know someone who has been affected by domestic abuse or physical violence.

Someplace Safe has offices in nine counties: Wadena, Otter Tail, Stevens, Big Stone, Traverse, Wilkin, Grant, Douglas and Pope.

In the entire organization, more than 4,500 individuals are served annually. The agency provides more than 1,000 nights of safety to crime victims. More than 12,000 people benefit from community education from Someplace Safe.

Someplace Safe is funded by the Office of Justice Program but also relies on donations and volunteers.

Her office receives referrals from hospitals, social services and law enforcement. A 24-hour crisis line is available at (800) 974-3359.

For more information about Someplace Safe in Wadena call (218) 631-3311 or tanja.r@someplacesafe.info.