An update on the process will be given at a presentation Thursday night at the Robertson Theatre in Wadena.

The Wadena County Historical Society was awarded a grant of $9,249 from the Minnesota Historical Society to hire historian Dan Hoisington to prepare an evaluation of Wadena's downtown commercial district.

To be included on the National Register, Hoisington said certain criteria needs to be met.

"It needs to be significant and have a story. It can't be just an old building. It has to tell the story of the town," Hoisington said.

He will speak about the history of downtown Wadena and specific buildings that have a story.

"These buildings are almost like a textbook and have significant meaning and history," Hoisington said.

He hopes to get the audience involved in the conversation and wants them to ask questions and give input.

The presentation follows the Wadena County Historical Society's annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Robertson Theatre. Hoisington speaks immediately following the meeting, about 7 p.m.

Wadena County Historical Society Interim Director Lina Belar and Hoisington have kept the Wadena City Council updated on the evaluation and will ultimately need approval from the council to apply to be on the National Register.

While historians expressed excitement about this, city leaders have urged caution in moving forward due to past difficulties in renovating some buildings.

Wadena Economic Development Authority director Dean Uselman previously urged the council to be cautious because he remembered serious issues that came up when the city had a Small Cities Development Grant in 2006. The money from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development was split between residential single family housing, residential multi-family housing and commercial property.

Properties that had historical designation found the grant process to be too restrictive and too expensive when asked to follow the guidelines that were sent out by the State Historical Preservation Office, Uselman said at a previous council meeting.

If the commercial district was included on the National Register, Hoisington said many of the buildings in that district may qualify for state and federal tax credits for historic rehabilitation.

"I encourage people, especially downtown business owners, to attend the program to help us figure out what's important and learn a bit about the rich history of the town," Hoisington said.

A final report will be completed by the end of the year and presented to the Wadena City Council.