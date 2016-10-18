Living History: Feral felines wander Wadena

Ryan Ray Handyside was charged with a misdemeanor of mistreatment of animals over a cat that had been dumped into a dumpster with its litter box behind the business in north Wadena.

If convicted, Handyside faces a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

Mary Ziese, owner of Down Home Foods, called the humane society about the kitten and was told to report it to the police. The police thought the cat was just a stray and not a cruelty issue. The officer told Ziese that the city did not have an ordinance for cats. The Ziese called the vet clinic. Carolyn Hartman, coordinator of the Wadena Humane Society and wife of veterinarian Dr. Hartman, informed Mayor Wayne Wolden of the problem.

The police officers called Ziese back and came to investigate. Officers had charged Handyside with mistreatment by the next day.

There is not a cat ordinance in the city so it makes it difficult for officers or residents to have the law on their side or know how to handle any kind of cat problem, including strays. And strays have become a tough issue.

Nineteen cats have taken up residence at the Wadena Humane Society and each week there are two or three more calls.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 13, 1976 Pioneer Journal

• Sebeka farmer finds bull calf mutilated

A week-old bull calf was reportedly killed on a farm in Rockwood township and its intestines and testicles removed according to its owner, Glen Fuller, or rural Sebeka.

Fuller said the calf was cut from the naval to the testicles when he found it on a farm he owns which is occupied by the Perriaults. The slashes were made in triangular fashion with the testicles and the testicle sack stripped from the young animal.

"I could not find any blood in the area where the animal was apparently destroyed," Fuller said. "What also makes it a weird incident, I usually throw destroyed farm animals to my pigs. But the pigs would not touch the dead calf."

Neighbor Isadore Macho indicated he had earlier contacted the DNR and conservation officials because he had spotted a wooded area near his farm where a deer had been gutted out.

Fuller said he heard a report that earlier this fall a dog and cow had been destroyed mysteriously in the Menahga and Park Rapids community. He could not confirm if the two animals had been dismembered.