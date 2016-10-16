News briefs - Oct. 13 edition

• Oct. 21, 10 a.m. - noon, Wadena County Public Health

• Oct. 28, 2 — 4 p.m. Wadena County Public Health

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months of age and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years, people 50 years of age and older and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, etc.).

Medicare, Medical Assistance and Minnesota Care accepted. Some additional insurance accepted as well. For those who are self-pay, cost is $30.

More flu clinics will be available in the coming months. For more information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Hoisington to visit Wadena Oct. 13

After the Wadena County Historical Society's annual meeting, Dan Hoisington will review a recent project to conduct an evaluation of Wadena's downtown buildings in order to consider their eligibility to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. He will present at the Robertson Theater at WDC School oct. 13 beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079.

Shefchik to present his book Oct. 14

Author Rick Shefchik will be in Wadena at the Robertson Theatre on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book, "Everybody's Heard About the Bird: The true story of 1960s Rock and Roll in Minnesota." If you didn't experience rock and roll in Minnesota in the 1960s, this book will make you wish you had. This behind the scenes, up-close-and-personal account relates how a handful of Minnesota rock bands erupted out of a small Midwest market and made it big. For the baby boomers who remember it and everyone else who has felt its influence, the 1960s rock and roll scene in Minnesota was an extraordinary period both in musical history and popular culture. "Everybody's Heard about the Bird" celebrates how these bands found their singular sound and played for their elated audiences from the golden age to today.

The Robertson Theatre is located at the Wadena Deer Creek School, 600 Colfax Avenue SW.

For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net.