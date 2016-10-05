Wadena man injured in head-on crash

Jonas G. Stumbo, 26, of Wadena, received non-life threatening injuries early Wednesday morning when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided with a 1997 Jeep Wagon driven by Joel N. McDonald, 21, of Garfield.

McDonald’s injuries were not documented.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stumbo was southbound in Douglas County when his vehicle veered into the northbound lane of Highway 29 where the two-lane highway intersected with Prairie Road.

The incident was reported to the State Patrol at 7:45 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene of the accident.