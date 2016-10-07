Wadena Area United Way kicks off October fund drive

The Wadena Area United Way fund drive is underway. The agency funds several local causes. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

The Wadena Area United Way funding drive is underway and helps to disperse funds to several local agencies and programs.

The theme for the United Way is to "Live United." Local agencies and programs are in need of help to carry out their programs.

United Way's work is focused on the building blocks for a good life, including:

• Education - Helping children and youth achieve their potential.

• Income - Promoting financial stability and independence.

• Health - Improving people's health.

Wadena Area United Way participates and is a major contributor to the local school backpack project. Approximately 250 backpacks were filled with school supplies and distributed to local children before school started this fall. Backpacks were distributed to kids in the Wadena-Deer Creek, Sebeka, Verndale, Menahga and Bertha-Hewitt school districts.

Last year, the local United Way was able to donate $1,000 to assist with memberships to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center for low-income children. In 2014, the United Way donated $2,000 to the flood relief fund.

Wadena Area United Way participates and is a major contributor to the school backpack project. Approximately 200 backpacks were filled with school supplies and distributed to local children before school started this fall. Backpacks were distributed to kids in the Wadena-Deer Creek, Sebeka, Verndale and Menahga school districts.

Other agencies receive funding from the United Way as well. These agencies are:

• Backpacks for Kids (weekend food).

• Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts

• Community dinners

• Lutheran Social Services nutrition program

• Madhatters Youth Drama Camp

• Rising Phoenix

• Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)

• School Supply Project

• Someplace Safe

• Wadena Senior Center

• Wadena County DAC

• Wadena Food Shelf

The total amount of dollars and number of donors have decreased over the years, which means fewer agencies get fewer dollars. The local board emphasizes that funds go to local agencies that meet strict standards.

The local United Way board is dedicated to making sure the area is a great place to live and to giving every citizen the opportunity for a good life. The basic things needed for a good life are quality education, income that can support a family and good health, board members agree.

Donations may be sent to Wadena Area United Way, PO Box 22, Wadena, MN, 56482.