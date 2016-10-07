Library of the future

The Wadena City Library has limited space for people to sit and read. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Technology has changed the way people use libraries across the country. To address the changing needs of the local community, the Wadena Library Board and City Council hired consultants to develop options for a possible expansion of the library.

Conversations about a library expansion have been had for many years. When the tornado hit Wadena in 2010, the idea was tabled so the city could focus on more pressing needs. The city council approved hiring consultants this fall.

Barry Petit and Melissa Brechon, with Library Consulting, met with various people in the community over three days last week.

Library Consulting, P.A., is an organization of library professionals who specialize in the development of library building programs, community surveys, focus groups, staff and service program assessments.

"We compile a list of needs then come up with our recommendations and present our ideas to the council and the public," Petit did.

In their meetings with members of the community, Petit and Brechon heard about needs specific to the Wadena library. Additional meeting space, computers and access to wifi and additional office areas were among the main needs.

There are generally four possibilities: do nothing, renovate and expand the existing library, acquire an existing building for renovation or build a new library.

Brechon has over 25 years of combined Library Board development, project management and facility planning experience.

Petit is an architect. He has designed and managed 18 library projects since 1986.

"Successful projects have disciples that help spread the word and rally the community behind the project," Petit said.

Brechon added that it's important for communities to take action as soon as possible after recommendations are made so the momentum keeps going.

"If plans sit on a shelf too long they don't happen'" she said.

The library consultants, city council and library board will host an open house to hear public comments and concerns about the future of the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.