Cyber coat drive runs through October

Cyber Cafe's annual coat drive is underway. New or gently used coats can be dropped off at the cafe during the month of October. Pioneer Journal file photo

Do you have an extra winter coat, hat, mittens or other clothing to spare?

Cyber Cafe's annual coat drive is from Sept. 30-Oct. 30. The Cyber Cafe is accepting coats, hats, mittens, scarves, boots and other winter clothing in good condition to give to students without warm winter gear.

Doug Wolff, director of the Cyber Cafe, said hundreds of coats have been collected and given to those who need one in the community over the years

This is the ninth year the Cyber has organized the coat drive and organizers are thankful for the generosity of the community.

One woman knits a number of hats each year, someone brought in coats that were newly purchased at a store and others take care of used coats to make sure all the zippers work and have them dry cleaned.

The Cyber has a rack set up so coats can be sorted and make it easier for people to find different sizes.

By the end of the month there are coats in a wide range of sizes from youth to adult. At the end of the month, the coats are taken to the Rising Phoenix in Wadena. Churches and other organizations give vouchers to people in need of a coat and they can stop by the Rising Phoenix to try on and receive a free coat.

For more information, contact Doug Wolff at (218) 632-5700 or Ann Pate at (218) 631-2665.

Coats can be dropped off at Cyber Cafe through Friday, Oct. 30.