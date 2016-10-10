Police Scanner - Oct. 6 edition

• A woman reported her husband missing but a witness later saw her walking with him and a police officer spoke with the couple at Thrifty White Drug.

Sept. 24

• An ambulance run in NE Wadena required an officer and a member of the medical crew to cut an outside screen and break a window in order to gain entrance to the patient's home.

• The owner of a dog was bitten when he tried to remove a porcupine quill. Emergency room personnel stitched up the bite wound. The owner was required to quarantine the dog.

Sept. 25

• Suspicious activity was reported when the complainant encountered people carrying property from a cabin at Sunnybrook Park. He alleged that when he approached the people they threw some of the items into the brush and acted startled.

• A caller informed the Sheriff's office she believed someone was hiding in her attic. She was able to hear footsteps and other noises. A deputy checked and found all was well. He believed the noise could have been caused by an animal.

Sept. 26

• An officer was flagged down on Sixth Street SE in Wadena and told a young boy was locked out of his apartment. The officer could not locate the boy.

• A sheriff's department squad car hit a deer and the vehicle's air bags were deployed.

Sept. 27

• A woman separated from her husband alleged he was driving past her home and waiting for her to leave. She asked for an officer's assistance in getting him to leave her alone.

• A 13-year-old with a possible broken knee or leg was unable to get off a bus. An officer assisted Tri-County Ambulance personnel in helping the youth.

• Law enforcement was called when a juvenile male was reported to be trying to break windows in a bus by kicking them.

• A woman reported her ex-boyfriend missing. She alleged he left her home in Sauk Rapids three days earlier and believed he was staying in Wadena. She could not reach him by cell phone because his phone was turned off. She asked that an officer check his residence and give her a call.

• A complainant alleged her children were threatened on a school bus.

Sept. 28

• A caller asked a deputy to check his property because of a phone call he received from the electric company about an unusually high electric bill.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.