Wadena Fire Department plans open house Oct. 10

Wadena fireman Brian Brauch demonstrates the danger of pouring cold water into a pot of hot cooking oil for the people who attended the fire department's open house Oct. 5 at the fire station. Pioneer Journal file photo

Wadena-Deer Creek pre-schooler Brynnley Kempenick helped fireman Matt Rousslang squirt water from a fire hose Wednesday afternoon at the WFD station on Colfax Avenue Southeast. WDC pre-schoolers were guests of the Wadena Fire Department as they observed Fire Prevention Week. Pioneer Journal file photo

The Wadena Fire Department will have an open house at the southside fire hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. As part of prevention week, everyone is welcome to take a close look at the department's firefighting equipment. Handouts will be given to families and firefighters will present safety demonstrations. Take photos and tour the Fire Hall. There will be snacks and beverages as well.

Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 conflagration that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres.

In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the Sunday through Saturday period in which Oct. 9 falls.

According to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925.

Here are some facts about fires from the National Fire Prevention Association.

Home fires

• Half of home fire deaths result from fires reported between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. Only one in five home fires were reported during these hours.

• One quarter of home fire deaths were caused by fires that started in the bedroom. Another quarter resulted from fires in the living room, family room or den.

• Three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

• In 2013, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 369,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,755 deaths, 12,200 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage

• Home fires killed an average of eight people every day in 2013.

Smoke alarms

• Three out of five home fire deaths in 2007-2011 were caused by fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

• Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in reported home fires in half.

• In fires considered large enough to activate the smoke alarm, hardwired alarms operated 93 percent of the time, while battery powered alarms operated only 79 percent of the time.

• When smoke alarms fail to operate, it is usually because batteries are missing, disconnected or dead.

• An ionization smoke alarm is generally more responsive to flaming fires and a photoelectric smoke alarm is generally more responsive to smoldering fires. For the best protection, or where extra time is needed, to awaken or assist others, both types of alarms, or combination ionization and photoelectric alarms are recommended.

Escape planning

• According to an NFPA survey, only one-third of Americans have both developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

• Almost three-quarters of Americans do have an escape plan; however, more than half never practiced it.

• One-third (32 percent) of survey respondents who made an estimate thought they would have at least 6 minutes before a fire in their home would become life threatening. The time available is often less. Only eight percent said their first thought on hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out.