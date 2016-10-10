News briefs - Oct. 6 edition

A support group for people with Celiac disease will be held Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Wadena Alliance Church dining room, 1428 S. Jefferson Street, Wadena.

The informational meeting is being held to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: what to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with some gluten-free recipes. We begin each meeting with a pot luck supper. Along with your gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group.

If you have any questions, call Pat Johnson at (218) 631-2170.

Benefit for Paul Krueth slated for Oct. 15

A benefit will be held for local resident Paul Krueth Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 430 12th Street NE in Staples. Krueth has worked at Mason Brothers for 12 years. He was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder in 2014 and suffered a heart attack in July 2016. He has since been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and is waiting for a kidney transplant. To help with expenses, a silent auction and dinner will be held. The dinner will include BBQ pork sandwiches and several side dishes. For those who cannot attend, donations can be made in care of Paul Krueth Benefit, First International Bank and Trust, 111 4th Street NE, Staples, MN 56479.

Cake decorating class on tap Oct. 17

Have you ever decorated a cake? Do you like a little friendly competition? Team up with a friend or two (or make new friends in class) and let the fun begin! Your team will brainstorm designs and then strategically decorate your team's cake using colorful icing and a variety of decorating tips to create your masterpiece. The class will be held Monday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.at WDC Middle/High School. Cost is $25 per team. Parents are encouraged to work with their children's team.

To register, call the Community Ed office at (218) 632-2396.

Medicare class set for Oct. 11

WDC Community Ed is sponsoring a class designed to answer many of your questions regarding Medicare. When you become eligible for Medicare, there are decisions you will need to make regarding your health insurance coverage. The information in this class will help you understand and explore your options. The class will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robertson Theatre at the WDC Middle/High School. Cost is $5

To register, call the Community Ed office at (218) 632-2396. Must sign up by Oct. 3.

DIY Spa Make & Take for Mom/Child on tap Nov. 7

WDC Community Education is hosting a Spa Make and Take for mom/child on Nov. 7. Come and spend an evening with your child making lip gloss, bath salts and a neck warmer. This will be a DIY spa product night. The class will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at WDC Middle/High School. Cost is $20.

To register, call the Community Ed office at (218) 632-2396.

WCHS annual meeting slated for Oct. 13

The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Robertson Theatre at WDC Middle/High School in Wadena. The guest speaker for the evening will be historian Dan Hoisington. Immediately following the annual meeting, about 7 p.m., Hoisington will review a recent project to conduct an evaluation of the historic structures in Wadena's downtown commercial district in order to consider their eligibility for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. There will be ample time following the presentation for questions from the audience.

For more information call (218) 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.

Adult survivors of suicide loss support group to meet Oct. 18

Tri-County Health Care has an "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. The "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss" support group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has completed suicide.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228.

Diabetes Support Group to meet Monday, Oct. 10

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly diabetes support group meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. For this month's class, they'll be meeting at the Maslowski Center for a tour with Lisa Anderson. Anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes is invited to attend. For more information, contact Pam Doebbeling, RN, Diabetes Educator at (218) 631-3510, ext. 5376.

Memory loss support group for caregivers set for Oct. 13

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of Tri-County Health Care.

Join us and learn new coping skills to better care for and understand your loved ones dealing with memory loss. Through participation in a support group, you will be better prepared and perhaps feel less overwhelmed as your loved one's condition becomes worse. You also may be able to find some hope, from seeing that others who have been caring longer have survived the caregiving experience.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218)631-5228.

Parents who have lost a child support group on tap Oct. 10

Tri-County Health Care has a "Parents Who Have Lost a Child" support group to help those in the area affected by the loss of a child. The monthly support group will meet on Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care.

Our area has had a disturbing number of children lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, illness, cancer, suicide and accidents. These parents need long-term support and many find it comforting to talk with others who have also suffered a similar loss. The purpose of this group is to provide a confidential setting for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact the Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services Department at (218) 631-5228.