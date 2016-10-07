WDC to host Tackle Cancer Night Oct. 19

The Wadena-Deer Creek football program, along with the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, have teamed up again to host "Tackle Cancer Night," Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Wolverines will host the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs that evening in a 7 p.m. game.

This marks the third consecutive year the Wolverine football team will participate in Tackle Cancer, which is a fundraising drive to benefit the nonprofit Randy Shaver Cancer Community and Research Fund.

The theme for this year's fundraiser is "Nobody has to tackle cancer alone!" and WDC is dedicating its last game of the season to Craig Klawitter, WDC high school science teacher who lost his battle with cancer last Oct. 31, 2015.

"Participating in Tackle Cancer has become personal for our school," Norm Gallant, WDC activities director said. "Unfortunately, we've lost several individuals over the past few years to this horrible disease."

In Minnesota, more than 130 high schools and colleges sponsor a Tackle Cancer game where the home team raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. Shaver, an anchor on KARE-TV, is a cancer survivor. Overall, Tackle Cancer is expecting to reach the $1 million milestone this year.

WDC is presently taking pre-orders for Tackle Cancer T-shirts this week. The shirts are $10 each. Proceeds go toward the Randy Shaver Cancer Fund.

School officials are asking supporters to wear their t-shirts to school and to the football game Oct. 19 in memory of Klawitter.