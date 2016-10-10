Weekly crime report - Oct. 6 edition
Sept. 26
• Eboni Tianna Marie Mccaskel, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant. Mccaskel was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sept. 27
• Brent Tomas Rottelo, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license and no proof of insurance.
Oct. 2
• Allen Patrick Knott, 58, of Akeley, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for service this past week.