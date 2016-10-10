Search
    Weekly crime report - Oct. 6 edition

    Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Sept. 26

    • Eboni Tianna Marie Mccaskel, 24, of St. Paul, was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant. Mccaskel was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

    Sept. 27

    • Brent Tomas Rottelo, 23, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver's license and no proof of insurance.

    Oct. 2

    • Allen Patrick Knott, 58, of Akeley, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

    The Wadena Police Department answered 98 calls for service this past week.

