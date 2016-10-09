'Wolverine Pride' by the hundreds

Chicago Hall, left, and his pal Connor Reyes, show off their "Wolverine Pride" Thursday afternoon in Joan Goeden's third grade class room at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer-Journal

Passing out free "Wolverine Pride" t-shirts to Wadena-Deer Creek elementary students Thursday afternoon were Cory Oehlke, Jolene Johannes, Brittney Ewert, Amanda Schmidt and Kim Thurston. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Amanda Schmidt and Brittney Ewert, friends for 20 years and Wadena-Deer Creek alumni of the Class of 2006, recently organized eight sponsors to provide elementary students in grades K-6 with "Wolverine Pride" t-shirts.

The t-shirts were distributed Thursday and worn by the students Friday during the WDC Homecoming festivities.

Schmidt came up with the idea after seeing several kids at a football game without a WDC T-shirt. She shared her idea with Ewert, who ran with the idea and asked local businesses to chip in on the cost of the shirts.

Sponsoring the distribution of 630 t-shirts were Glamour, Edward Jones - Cory Oehlke, State Farm - Jolene Johannes, Central Minnesota Credit Union, Hometown Crafts, the BBQ Smoke House and Erik J. Olson - CPA, LTD.