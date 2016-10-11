Living History: Firemen control peat bog fire near Aldrich

The Wadena Golf Club will have a $220,000 renovation to its clubhouse if Friends of the Golf Course can raise half the money.

At a special city council meeting Sept. 27, the council approved a $250,000 project that would make improvements and additions to the golf course's clubhouse. The city owns the golf course and will pay for $125,000 of the improvements provided that the Friends of the Golf Course, a nonprofit group, also can raise $125,000 through pledges. The city's portion will come from the liquor store reserve fund.

Board members said significant improvements are needed to the clubhouse for the course to grow and make money.

The course needs an entrance where attendees can more efficiently monitor the course's parking lot and tee box, board members said. Other improvements would include handicapped-accessible bathrooms, a new storage area and service bridge, a new wrap-around deck, enclosing a current patio to make a three-season porch and remodeling the basement to that it accommodates a catering service. The new deck would also be able to have events outside underneath it. That might allow people to schedule celebrations such as wedding receptions at the golf course.

90 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 7, 1926 Pioneer Journal

• Twenty-five gallons of alcohol discovered hidden in brush

It was discovered by Robert Campbell of Moorhead and Duane Hoselton of Fargo that it does not pay to drink intoxicating liquor while in the act of transporting it. The lesson has been learned to their sorrow.

Last Thursday evening at about 11 p.m., when the police chief was at the Ebner Garage, a man came in looking for a car to assist in pulling his auto out of the ditch about a half-mile east of the city. The chief noticed that the man was slightly under the influence so he went out to the ditched car and there found a man absolutely under the influence of liquor. In other words, he was drunk. The chief went back to town and returned with Sheriff Bengtson. The man was placed under arrest and lodged in the city jail. While rummaging around the ditched car, the chief found a battered alcohol can with a small portion of liquor in it. In the meantime the first man had gone to bed at a hotel but in the morning he too found himself in the toils of the law. Friday morning Chief Kassube again went out to the car, this time to bring it in. When looking around the brush near the car, 25 gallons of alcohol were found and confiscated.

Hoselton was taken before district court, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of $150 and serve 60 days in jail. Campbell, who owned the car, was found to be innocent as far as the liquor traffic was concerned and was dismissed following a severe lecture. The men stated that they had paid $237 for the liquor which was bound for the oasis of Fargo.