Friends of the Library raising funds for facility expansion

The Friends of the Library hosted a book sale last week and money raised at the sale goes toward upcoming library projects. Submitted photo

Predictions of a possible severe upcoming winter by the Old Farmers Almanac may have prompted a number of area residents to attend the Friends of the Library used book sale last week.

It is held semi-annually at the Wadena Depot.

"This is recycling at its best," said Friends of the Library President Karen Wallgren. "Donate what you read last season and purchase more for the next."

Profits from the sale are used to assist the Wadena City Library. Plans are in the works to remodel or add on to the library so there is an added incentive to raise funds, she said.

Wiring in the present library is woefully inadequate to deal with the rapidly changing cyber world and one of the two air conditioning units just died and is so old that parts are no longer available to repair it, Wallgren said.

The book sale is a community wide effort is made possible by the cooperation of many Friends of the Library volunteers.

Community members are sharing thoughts and ideas about a library expansion with contracted consultants this week. Consultants will be gathering these ideas and completing a needs assessment that will be shared with the public later this fall.