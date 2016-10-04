Living History: Man crawls 2 days, 3 nights to reach home

A Deer Creek man was arrested for first-degree arson in connection to an arson fire earlier in September.

Bryan Pomeranz, 41, of Deer Creek, was arrested Friday for first-degree arson and taken to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.

The arrest was made after evidence was found at the scene of an arson fire at the Darren and Pennie Astle home on 530th Avenue near Deer Creek, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. This was one of 11 suspicious fires in rural Deer Creek spanning nearly two years.

The alleged fires were located in rural Deer Creek between October 2004 and September 2006. The majority of the fires have been at abandoned buildings but a recent fire was at a home occupied by several people. The fire caused minimal damage and no one was injured.

The remaining arsons in the Deer Creek area are still under investigation by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

30 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 30, 1986 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena man struck while crossing Highway 10

George Lewis, Wadena, was crossing Highway 10 from Lucky Bea's when he was struck by a vehicle at 6:23 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29.

He was admitted to Tri-County hospital with a fractured left leg, dislocated right thumb and numerous lacerations on the head area, according to the Wadena Police Department.

• Woman assaulted Friday

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 26, a Wadena woman was assaulted while locking the doors of the convenience store where she worked.

According to Police Chief Joyce Kopp, the local police department is investigating the case involving Jan Kramer, who works at the Uptown Standard Station, located at the intersection of Highway 71 and 29.

In her complaint, Kramer said that she was locking up the station for the night when she discovered a male still in the store. He then grabbed her, ripping her blouse. At this time she tried fighting him off but the assailant struck her across the side of the face and knocked her to the floor. She was then kicked by the assailant before he fled from the store.

Kramer gave the police a description of the man and an investigation is continuing.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Oct. 2, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Man crawls for 2 days, 3 nights to reach home

A.F. Skinner, 75, resident of Rockwood township, spent two days and three nights crawling through the woods to reach his home a half-mile away after suffering a stroke last week.

He is now in Wesley hospital where he was taken after neighbors found him Thursday. Doctors say he is recovering rapidly.

The county pioneer suffered the stroke on Monday. Knowing his cries couldn't be heard from where he had fallen, he started crawling toward his farm home where he had lived alone for many years.

When he tired of crawling, using one arm and leg to pull himself along, he rolled over and over.

The first night he said he didn't mind so much - it was quite warm - and his strength had held out although one arm and leg was paralyzed. The next day he suffered from thirst and the following night he said he didn't see how he stood the cold. Scratches and bruises began to pain him.

He hardly reached the porch of his home when a neighbor came along and found him, rushing him to Wesley hospital in Wadena.

While Skinner is in the hospital, his neighbors are caring for his farm.