WDC head volleyball coach Volkmann earns 500th career win

WDC volleyball coach Sue Volkmann smiled as she was thanked for her dedication at Monday night's volleyball game. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools

Wadena-Deer Creek's volleyball coach, Sue Volkmann, achieved a career milestone recently that places her with an elite group of coaches. On Sept. 17, when WDC defeated the Anoka Tornadoes to win the Big Lake Tournament, she became the 19th member of the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches 500-win Club.

WDC honored Volkmann on her 500th win at Monday night's volleyball game. WDC Activities Director Norm Gallant thanked Coach Volkmann for her selfless dedication to the volleyball program, the school and communities of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton over the past 26 years.

"We thank her, her husband Tim, and daughters Courtney, Caitlyn and Casey for their hard work and sacrifice toward this great accomplishment," Gallant said during the presentation before the varsity match against Park Rapids Area High School.

WDC 7th-grade volleyball player Chloe Kapphahn unveiled a royal blue banner citing this 500-win achievement, which will be a permanent fixture in WDC's gymnasium.

"This banner honors Coach Volkmann and all of the young women who played for the Wolverines," Gallant said during the presentation.

A graduate of Wadena High School and the University of North Dakota, her coaching career includes 12 conference championships, nine section final appearances and four state tournaments, capturing the Class 2A state title in 2010.

Volkmann is not one to readily accept accolades for herself. When asked what this monumental 500-win achievement means to her, she is quick to give praise to her players.

"I have to give all the credit to the players I've been blessed with. Because I wouldn't have gotten these wins without them," Volkmann said, who began her coaching career at Deer Creek, then took the reins from Mike Turnbull in 1993 at Wadena.

Volkmann has been described by former players and coaches as hard-working, dedicated, intense, precise, competitive and caring.

WDC first-grade teacher Heidi Van Dyke, who served as Volkmann's assistant coach for 15 years, stepping down in 2013 to spend more time with family, described Volkmann as an excellent role model, who she highly respects.

"She gives all her energy to the kids," said Van Dyke. "She has high expectations. But kids are willing to raise to those expectations. ... It was a privilege to coach with her."

WDC bus driver Greg Kramer started driving the WDC volleyball bus to games and tournaments the same year Volkmann started coaching at Wadena. He's a Wadena grad and remembers Sue (Tappe) as an outstanding three-sport athlete at Wadena, playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She later played basketball at the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks.

"What the public doesn't know or see is how much time she's put into the volleyball program. She's made a lot of sacrifices to make this program successful. While you think volleyball season is just three months out of the year, she also spends a ton of time with the Junior Olympic (JO) volleyball program. When you think about all those hours, she's probably been paid a nickel an hour. To me, that's just dedication," said Kramer.

Nikki (Kneisl) Dykhoff has been on both sides of the volleyball court - as a player for Volkmann and now as an assistant coach. She started coaching JO volleyball alongside Volkmann when she was just a junior in high school. She describes Volkmann as "precise" and says Volkmann has oodles of notebooks filled with player line-ups.

"She draws up line-ups until her fingers bleed," said Dykhoff. "She's so precise when it comes to where each girl will go. She's always thinking of what works better. And she's always researching drills [for practice]."

When Volkmann was asked if any teams over the past 26 years stand out, she said that's a tough question to answer. However, she did single out the 2010 team as a special and unique team. In 2010, Volkmann guided the Wolverines to a 33-0 season and they captured the Class 2A state title without losing a set. That was also the year the Wadena-Deer Creek area was hit by a tornado and the communities rallied behind this extraordinary volleyball team.

"They never once thought they were undefeated," recalled Volkmann. "They had their sights on going to State. Being undefeated took a backseat. Those were some special kids."

Husband Tim has been by his wife's side throughout her coaching career, as well as their three daughters who've played for WDC. He said the hardest part for him is to see how hard parents can be on his wife when it comes to line-ups. He's also the guy who hears the good, the bad and the ugly at home. How does he handle it?

"Just listen," said Tim Volkmann.

When the Wolverine volleyball team defeated the Anoka Tornadoes to win the Big Lake Tournament on Sept. 17 for Coach Volkmann's 500th win, she admits it was an "emotional" day.

"I didn't know [the team] knew [it was the 500th win]," said Volkmann. "They were excited. Yeah, it was a special moment. Real special."