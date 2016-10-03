Wadena police issue notification for Level III sex offender

The Wadena Police Department are announcing a community notification for a level three sex offender who is now listed as homeless in the city of Wadena. He will be required to check in with law enforcement weekly.

Chad Allan Mikiska has a history of sexual contact with female victims ages 13 to adult. Contact included penetration and the offender was known to his victims. Mikiska is not wanted by police and has served his sentence.

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in the community and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities.

Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 57 registered sex offenders in Wadena County. These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes.

Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr has maintained a stringent program of monitoring all registered sex offenders in Wadena County and checks to determine their current residency status. Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd has also been aggressive in prosecution of sex offenders failing to register change of address or living status with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension as required by law.

The purpose of the community notification is not to increase fear within the community but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness. All level three sex offenders are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota.

The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office have copies of the public information sheet for level three offenders residing in the Wadena County area.