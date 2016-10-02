News briefs - Sept. 29 edition

The Wadena County Public Health will hold flu clinics on the following dates:

• Oct. 11 - Wadena County Public Health, 2 — 4 p.m.

The flu shot is recommended for all persons six months of age and older, unless contraindicated for medical reasons. Vaccinating those at high risk for serious complications from the flu is of special concern. These include pregnant women, children younger than five years, people 50 years of age and older and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, etc.). Medicare, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare will be accepted. Some additional insurance accepted as well. For those who are self-pay, cost is $30. More flu clinics will be available in the coming months.

For more information, contact Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

WDC Elementary still in need of reading volunteers

Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary is looking for additional volunteers to listen to young readers. This is an important aspect of their reading program which helps students improve their reading fluency.

If you are interested and able to commit to one hour once a week, please contact Carol Tornquist at the elementary school at (218)632-2312 or by email at ctornquist@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.