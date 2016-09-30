Maslowski Health Project showing improvements

Signs of a healthier community have been found as the Maslowski Health Project continues in Wadena.

Tri-County Health Care continues to gather data in the first years of a community health research study in Wadena. Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County Health Care President and CEO, said this is the third year of the study.

He presented findings at the September Wadena City Council meeting.

Because the city owns the Maslowski Regional Wellness Center, Beiswenger wanted to keep the council in the loop on the project. After the Wadena Community Center was destroyed after the tornado blew through Wadena in June of 2010, a group came together to plan a new facility that included a results-oriented wellness initiative.

The Maslowski Charitable Trust became involved in the discussions as well and offered to support the wellness center through a grant totaling more than $1 million over several years.

The Maslowski Charitable Trust has a number of local ties, as former Bertha resident Mary Larson is a Maslowski descendant. She and her husband, Bob Larson, a radio personality, were one of the first points of contact between the Maslowski Trust and the Fundraising Committee.

The Maslowski Trust was created with the intention of supporting medical research and Wadena's wellness center received the grant with the intention a medical research program would be established.

The general goal of the research focuses on trying to manage and reduce health risk factors, which include smoking, unsafe driving and unhealthy eating habits.

Wadena County has been ranked near the bottom of most statewide health surveys in recent years and the project's goal is to improve the ranking. A high level of poverty, along with other factors has contributed to this status.

The first year of the project, Tri-County Health Care employees were invited to participate in the study. Those who volunteered took a baseline study. A wellness committee planned activities and initiatives. "Healthy by Choice" focuses on improving the health of employees by empowering them to make healthier lifestyle choices.

The health care provider has had several successes with biometric screenings, monthly newsletters, employee equipment orientation at the wellness center, couch to 5K and nutrition offerings.

After the first year, employees were invited to retake a biometric screening and overall there was improvement in health risk factors, Beiswenger said.

In the second year, dependants of Tri-County were invited to participate, along with a few businesses and organizations in the community. Members of the Bertha community were also included in the study because the community was also granted an award for a wellness center.

For year three, additional businesses are being added to the study, along with individuals who have expressed interest at Tri-County Health Care events.

TCHC's employee population is getting healthier, according to data collected. In 2013, 41 percent of TCHC's employees were considered to be at low-risk for experiencing health conditions. By 2016, that number is 54 percent. In addition, when it comes to high-risk status, TCHC has seen that population remain stable, Beiswenger said.

The study is expected to take place over seven to 10 years.

"The goal is to have 2,000 people participate in the study in a few years," Beiswenger said.

Beiswenger credits Mary Maslowski and the Maslowski Trust for the support of the project.

Dr. David Hunnicutt, head of Wellness Council of America, was also instrumental in getting the funding and research study going, Beiswenger said. Hunnicutt went to high school in Wadena.

It turned out Wellness Council of America, or WELCOA, worked with exactly the kind of research the fundraising committee had envisioned. WELCOA was an integral part of setting up the new program.

Good health is good business, Beiswenger said, and he has led by example. He and his wife, Kim, were unsatisfied with their weight, fitness and overall health in the fall of 2015. They decided to make changes to their lifestyle and now eat healthier meals at home and are working out regularly at the Maslowski center.

Yearly reports are given to the Maslowski Trust about the research project and Beiswenger is excited about the next few years of the project.

"As the initiation of Phase 3 begins, there is still much work to be done," Beiswenger said.

They are planning community-wide health events in Wadena and will continue to promote the wellness center.