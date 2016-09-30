Jane's legacy lives on at Princess Warrior event

Jil Fiemeyer, mother of Jane, who died of leukemia in 2012, spoke about Jane's dream to find a cure for childhood cancer and her lasting legacy. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek sixth graders Ella Stroeing and Madison Carsten run through a bubble station by WDC Elementary School during the Princess Warrior 5K as Ashley Pavek rolls through on her bicycle. Cheering them on, at right, are sisters Alyssa and Addison Carr. Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

The Wadena area community came together to raise awareness of childhood cancer and keep Jane Fiemeyer's legacy alive at the annual Princess Warrior 5K Saturday morning.

Wadena's Princess Warrior Jane passed away from leukemia in 2012. Her dream was to find a cure for childhood cancer. She didn't want people to forget her when she left this world.

"When we talked about her legacy, she specifically wanted a 5K where people could participate regardless of their physical ability, hence the run walk, stroll, roll or crawl," Fiemeyer said.

Also, it's a community and neighborhood event with people stationed along the route to cheer on participants.

"The parents of approximately 16,000 kids and at least 10 of us parents here today have heard the words 'I'm sorry, your child has cancer,'" she said. "And despite the advances from a survival rate of just 10 percent 50 years ago to 90 percent today, for many cancers that rate is lower and for some are zero."

Some kids like Jane and others do not survive, Jil said.

"Within a 30 mile radius of Wadena, there are 16 kids that I know of who have either been diagnosed or have passed away in the last four years," she said.

Several families of kids who are battling cancer were recognized before the 5K began.

Attendees of the event came dressed as princesses, with tutu skirts and tiaras as a tribute to Jane.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. It is a month dedicated to honor the children who are fighting and those who have lost the fight against the bully. The 5K was just part of the tribute to those who have died.

A Warrior Wall was set up along the route to honor people who have battled cancer. People were encouraged to take a moment to pause and reflect on those heroes that were hanging on the Warrior Wall.

After the 5K, the Wadena Lions Club served food with half the proceeds going to the Princess Warrior fund and kids played in the bouncy house.

Money raised at the event goes toward gift cards and care packages to area families who are battling cancer. In addition, iPads will be donated to the hospital along with other cancer societies.

Buddy benches were purchased for WDC and Bertha Schools to be used during recess.

"A buddy bench is for children to use when they are interested in playing and want to be asked," Jil said. "If someone sees someone sitting on the bench they should go over to them and invite them to play."

Fiemeyer thanked those who have joined her on the Princess Warrior committee for their work in planning the event.

The committee includes: Stacy Carr, Tracy Church, Jil Fiemeyer, Mandy Gallant, Laura Kiser, Sue Lind, Ivan Lorentz, Shaneen Schmidt and Sara Stone.