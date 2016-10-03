Police Scanner - Sept. 29 edition

• A semi-truck collided with a cow on County Road 6. The driver said the beast had appeared suddenly on the roadway. The front center of the semi was damaged. The cow was killed.

• A woman who was renting a residence to two different families reported having trouble. One of the renters told the other not to return to the residence but they wanted to retrieve some of their property until the landlord evicted the renter who told them to leave.

• A prisoner at the Wadena jail was placed in a restraint chair after pounding on her cell door several times after she had been told to quit.

Sept. 16

• A complainant who wished to remain anonymous thought it suspicious that he heard multiple gunshots at 10:08 p.m.

• A caller advised the police she was attempting to herd a large, white Great Dane wearing an orange collar. The owner of the dog was en route to her location near Highway 71 and Leaf River Road.

Sept. 17

• Law enforcement was requested at Bell Hill Recovery Center after a client who had been kicked out of the facility refused to leave the grounds.

• A driver stopped for having an expired license told a deputy he had been too busy to take care of the issue. The driver said he had worked six 12-hour days.

• A man asked about the legality of physically removing a female from his home. He alleged the female did not reside there.

• A Wadena police officer received a driving complaint about a vehicle which was following only one car length back of another. When the suspect saw the squad car he backed off. The officer found out the offending driver had been tailgating the complainant all the way from St. Cloud to Wadena. He was educated about safe distances by the officer.

• A woman frying bacon on the stove locked herself out of her house and needed police assistance.

• An officer responded to a harassment call on Dayton Avenue in Wadena. A male and female had come to her front door and were hollering and swearing at her.

Sept. 19

• A woman alleged someone shot a hole through her window. She reported seeing a vehicle pass her rural residence less than an hour earlier. The complainant thought she knew the identity of the man and woman in the vehicle. She alleged the man threw a beer can out the window and into a ditch.

• A series of rude, harassing phone calls from a Staples man prompted a Wadena man to contact the police. A police officer contacted the caller who denied making harassing calls. After the officer advised him of the consequences if his calls continued, the Staples man promised he would cease making calls.

Sept. 20

• A caretaker, checking out a site at the Old Wadena Campground, allegedly had trouble with two belligerent individuals when he asked them to put out a fire and clean up the mess they had created. When the caretaker returned to the campsite he found their fire was still burning.

• Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a 32-year-old man who called in sick one day and simply did not show up for work the next two days. In speaking with the man's father police learned he had quit his job and was working at another. The father said he had told his son he needed to give notice but he did not believe he had done so.

• A woman alleged her ex-boyfriend was following her and calling her. An officer contacted the boyfriend who asked for his house key and ring back from the woman. He was told it was a civil matter but contacted the woman as asked.

• At 10:34 p.m. a policeman stopped a vehicle that had been visiting and revisiting a specific area of downtown Wadena. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, asked if there was anything wrong with what he had done. The officer observed it was late in the day for shopping. The driver showed proper identification but did not provide an explanation.

Sept. 21

• Two bears, carved from wood and each worth an estimated $400, were taken from the end of a caller's driveway. The owner of the bears told a deputy he would send him a photo of the bears in an email and would also supply written information.

• A woman alleged her landlord had threatened to take her dog away from her. She was told to contact the police department if she had further trouble.

Sept. 22

• Two concrete deer were tipped over but not stolen out of a Wadena woman's yard. Chains attached to the statutes prevented a theft.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.