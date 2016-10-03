Weekly crime report - Sept. 29 edition

• Sarah Mae Hughes, 24, of Elk River was stopped and cited for expired registration and no insurance.

Sept. 21

• Fernando Novas De La Cruz, 25, of Detroit Lakes was stopped and cited for driving after revocation.

Sept. 22

• Michael Wayne Peters, 40, of Wadena was arrested on a DOC (department of corrections) warrant. Peters was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sept. 23

• Lisa Jean Ohlrogge, 28, of Warren was stopped for driving misconduct and found to be in possession of a variety of illegal substances; including methamphetamine, pills and marijuana, and several drug paraphernalia items. Ohlrogge was subsequently arrested and taken to the Wadena County Jail pending her first court appearance. Field weight on the methamphetamine is 1.2 grams and field weight on the marijuana is 7.9 grams. Ohlrogge is being held on 5th degree possession of controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wadena Police Department answered 93 calls for service this past week and investigated two motor vehicle crashes with no injuries reported.