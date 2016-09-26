Police Scanner - Sept. 22 edition

• A laptop was found near the Marsh Landing with the name of a couple on it. The laptop appeared to be damaged.

Sept. 9

• Bell Hill Recovery Center reported someone broke into a patient's room after he had been incarcerated. Nearly all of his property was gone. The center had a video to study.

• A woman was scammed by a man speaking with a foreign accent when she purchased a tractor from him on Craigslist with Visa Green Dots.

• Tri-County reported a man arrived at the ER unit at approximately 8:30 p.m. and through an interpreter told staff he had been assaulted at an unknown Wadena residence.

Sept. 10

• The owners of a boat on Twin Lakes were able to extinguish a small fire in the craft's engine compartment prior to the arrival of the fire department.

• A rural Wadena County resident reported a white pickup pulling a flatbed trailer stopped at her residence. The pickup was hauling a white car. It backed into her driveway and unloaded the car. A deputy encountered the driver of the pickup and gave him a ticket for not having trailer lights.

• A man said he received a call from his son alleging his 17-year-old daughter left her residence at 9:30 p.m. with a 40-year-old male. The daughter later returned home.

• A woman found a cat missing. She allegedly found the cat had been given away to someone driving a white truck.

• Wadena Police handled a complaint by a woman who felt she was harassed at a garage sale.

Sept. 11

• A conversation between a boy and girl on the side of the road near Nimrod was considered suspicious activity.

• A deputy was called by a complainant who was arguing with the neighbors. The complainant thought kids were smoking marijuana from a bong. The deputy checked the device and found it was a Hookah, used to smoke tobacco. A citation was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A caller alleged his daughter and two males ripped up a truck and buried it somewhere in the Lyons State Forest.

• A male caller reported he was viciously attacked by a feral cat at the Red Eye dump.

• A woman asked for advice from police after a friend's two-year-old daughter was allegedly bitten by a dog which was tied up in its own yard. The victim of the alleged attack was on her way back to her home in Brainerd and had not seen a doctor. It was discovered the dog was up to date on its vaccinations. The caller inquired about the neighbor putting up a chicken wire fence. In checking the ordinance it was found that putting up such a fence was not a violation.

Sept. 12

• A woman said a man with a warrant needed to be removed from a residence on Highway 71. The woman hung up when a deputy tried to get her information. Menahga police officers made contact with the complainant but the found the suspect missing. A Wadena deputy was given the suspect's cell phone number but did not receive an answer when he called the number.

• A female chocolate lab without a collar attempted to get attention by jumping against the complainant's window all night. The dog was removed by an officer and taken to the pound.

Sept. 13

• A complainant visiting the state of Washington alleged his children stole his medications. He informed law enforcement he would contact them again when he returned to Minnesota.

Sept. 14

• A Wadena city worker reported at 6:03 a.m. that a rock had been thrown at the street sweeper he was operating. He did not see anyone but saw the lights were on at a residence on Madison Ave. SW.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.