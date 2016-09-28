Property transfers and marraige licenses - Sept. 22 edition

Dale R. Adams and Susan Kay Adams, h&w, hereby warrants to Staples Alliance Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance, Lot 4 of Block 2 in Sunrise Acres First Addition.

David Jessop, aka David V. Jessop and Kay L. Jessop, h&w and Dennis Jessop, aka Dennis L. Jessop and Ardis S. Jessop, h&w, hereby conveys to Kyle M. Braith and Jennifer M. Braith, h&w as jt ten, Lot 5, Block 2 in First Addition to Park Estates.

Joerg Toll, aka Jorg Toll, a single person, hereby conveys to Joseph L. Johnson and Cheryl A. Johnson, as jt ten, the SW1/4 NW1/4 and the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.

Justin G. M. Wolden, a single person, hereby conveys to Aaron S. White and Stacy B. White, as jt ten, Lot 16 of Block 3 in enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.

Scott Endres and Nicole Endres, h&w, hereby conveys to Azael Iram Gonzalez Rodriguez and Kimberly Ann Gonzalez, as jt ten, the S1/2 of Lot 5 of Block 11 in Case and Gardner's Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.

Isaac H. Mitchell, single person, hereby conveys to James J. Pettit and Dawn J. Pettit, as jt ten,

W 380' of the NW1/4 NW1/4 and the W 380' of Government Lot 8 of Section 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, less part of Government Lot 8 in Section 26, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

Jerome H. Schermerhorn, a single person, hereby conveys to Dustin R. Spencer and Amanda Spencer, as jt ten, the S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, except that part of the S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 described as: commencing at the SE corner of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, thence N on the E line thereof 660' to the N line; thence W on the N line thereof 330'; thence S parallel with the E line thereof 660' to the S line of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4; thence E on the S line thereof 330' to the point of beginning.

Potlatch Minnesota Timberlands, LLC hereby conveys to James D. Bosek and Julie M. Bosek, h&w as jt ten NW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 4, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.

Michael Charles Davis and Gina L. Davis, married to each other, hereby conveys to Ron Bon Enterprises, LLC, the N 163' of Lot 5 of Block 4 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.

Terrance A. Kurowski and Lori K. Kurowski, married to each other, hereby conveys to Victor M. Aho and Lola A. Aho, as jt ten, the S 75' of Lot 10, Block 3 in Odland Pine Acres Fourth Addition.

Dairyland Equipment of Menahga, Inc, hereby conveys to Jenibe Properties, LLP, Lot 3 of Block 3 in Southgate First Addition.

Jeffrey J. Thompson, single person, hereby conveys to Susan Renee Corbett, single person, Lot 3, Block 1 of First Addition to Park Estates.

M A R R I A G E S

Michael Thomas Goldie, Wadena, to Michelle Lee McKnight, Wadena.