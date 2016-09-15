Gov. Dayton makes stop in Wadena

Carrie Brimhall, Vice President/Chief Academic Officer at M State, talked about the struggles the college faces in finding professors for certain professional programs. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Gov. Mark Dayton said he plans to take a closer look at workforce development in rural Minnesota during the next legislative session after talking with community leaders in Wadena last week.

Gov. Dayton stopped in Wadena Sept. 7 as part of his 87 counties in 86 days tour. He visited Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) to talk about education and workforce training.

"I learned there's a disconnect between the training and the workforce," he said.

For example, there is a need for workers in certain areas such as healthcare and computer science while students decide to study other areas that have a more saturated job market.

Carrie Brimhall, Vice President/Chief Academic Officer at M State, talked about the struggles the college faces in finding professors for certain professional programs.

For the nursing program, it's difficult to find someone that wants to leave the field to teach, she said.

She did note that one of the things that has been successful is partnering with local businesses such as Tri-County Health Care and Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative to create solutions.

M State President Peggy Kennedy said that M State is proud of some of its specialized programs such as the gas utility, linemen and health curriculums. She is always looking for new ways to partner with the community, she said.

Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School Principal Tyler Church said an issue that needs to be looked at more closely is the teaching licensures for college level high school classes in rural Minnesota. It's very difficult for rural areas that are already facing a teacher shortage, he said.

Dayton said he would like to bring that topic up during the next session and do something to draw more people into the profession like loan forgiveness.

He also heard from Tri-County Health Care CEO Joel Beiswenger about the physician shortage in rural Minnesota.

Dayton said he would also like to look into those those issues as well.

"One of the best parts of my job as Governor is meeting with Minnesotans where they live and work, discussing their hopes and dreams and listening to their ideas and concerns," Dayton said. "I look forward to taking the good ideas of Minnesotans back to the capitol as I travel the state."