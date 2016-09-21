Quilters using leftovers to create new piece of art

Marjorie Benson showed off some of her quilting blocks. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

The quilt design has a random look to it and uses a variety of fabrics and patterns. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Close to a dozen women are participating in the block quilting class. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Kay Oehlenschlager demonstrates how to work on a particular block pattern during a quilting class last week. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Quilters are learning a variety of block designs from puzzles to stars. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Veteran quilters Marjorie Benson and Kay Oehlenschlager are teaching others how to use scrap fabric to create a new quilt.

They have encouraged others to find "fat quarters" of fabric for the project. A fat quarter is 1/4 of a yard of fabric and many quilters have stacks of this size of fabric that ends up never being used.

Benson and Oehlenschlager designed a queen size quilt using 30 blocks. About a dozen quilters attended the first session Sept. 8 at Sebeka United Methodist Church. The class leaders presented directions for creating two blocks and encouraged people to ask questions.

The class will have "homework" and get together to work on the quilt pieces. After creating the blocks, they will be put together to form a queen size quilt.

Oehlenschlager said she loves sharing her knowledge about quilting and giving others the "quilting bug."

For more information about the class, contact Oehlenschlager at (218) 472-3288.