Property transfers, marriages - Sept. 15 edition

Mary T. Schnettler, unmarried, hereby conveys to Kevin Pelawa and Marla Pelawa, h&w as jt ten, the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.

Arlen T. Johnson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Maza J. Ferguson, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Brian D. Ristow, S1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 138, Rg. 35; except that part platted as Big Q; and except the E 330' thereof.

David J. Schermerhorn and Cynthia A. Schermerhorn, h&w, hereby conveys to Dustin R. Spencer and Amanda Spencer, as jt ten, part of the S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 31, Twp. 137,Rg 35, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, and thence N on the E line thereof, 660' to the N line; thence W on the N line thereof, 330'; thence S parallel with the E line thereof 660' to the S line of said S1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4; thence E on the S line thereof 330' to the point of beginning.

Aaron J. Johnson, a single person, hereby conveys to Clifford Bjerke, the E 150' of Lot 2 of Block 4 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.

Carolyn E. Martin, single person, hereby conveys to Jacob Mikus, Lots 4 and 5 of Block 1 in Stomberg's First Addition to Menahga.

Gloris A. Rehak, a single person, hereby conveys to Joseph r. Motzko and Becky Motzko, as jt ten, Lot 13 of Block 1 in Cokley's Addition to the City of Wadena.

Mark O. Kelzenberg and Loreen A. Kelzenberg, h&w as ten in comm, hereby conveys to Jeffrey B. Hoffman, Richard A. Becht and Elizabeth A. Becht, as ten in comm, that part of the W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, which lies S of the N 60 rods thereof; AND W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; AND S 125' of the W1/2 NW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; AND that portion of the E1/2 SW1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 137, Rg. 33 described as: from the SE corner as the point of beginning; thence N on the E line 100 rods; thence in SWtly direction to a point on the W line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 60 rods N of the SW corner, thence S 60 rods, thence E on and along the S line of the said SE1/4 SW1/4 80 rods to the point of beginning.

Kevin L. Johnson and Melaine A. Johnson, h&w, hereby conveys to Mark Paul Frieler and Lucille Rae Frieler, Lot 3 of Block 3 in Foster's First Addition to Sebeka.

Jon Anglin and Jennifer Anglin, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jessie Gibbs and martine Gibbs, as jt ten, Lot 4 of Block 35 in Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.

Donna L. Rost and Wayne Rost, married to each other; Delores M. Hager and Don Hager, married to each other; Adam M. Allen, single; Anna E. Riddle and Bryan Riddle, married to each other, and Sonya L. DiFranco and Antonio DiFranco, married to each other, hereby conveys to Ross A. Haataja, single

That part of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 15, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4 SE1/4; thence S 32 rods parallel along County Road No. 21; thence W 25 rods; thence N 32 rods; thence E 25 rods to the point of beginning.

M A R R I A G E S

Michael Jay Davis, New York Mills, to Emilie Debera Amanda Krog, New York Mills.