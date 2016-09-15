Sharing the wealth

Ken and Joyce Price found a number of items to take home at Saturday's event. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Carmen Pederson brought pickles and jams to share at the regional plant and produce swap Saturday morning at Green Island Park. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Gardener Mary Schmit, right, brought a variety of produce and gardening items to swap with others at Green Island park in Wadena Saturday. Anna Erickson/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Green Island was open to garden enthusiasts Saturday for a regional plant and produce swap.

The park is located on the north side of Wadena and was once a 60-acre family farm. Now, the land has been restored to forest and is being used as a nature reserve, which is open to the public.

Kent Scheer, who runs Green Island, aims to make the land a tourist destination for nature lovers and locals who want to get back in touch with the land.

Saturday's event is an example of the type of use he wants to facilitate on the property.

It was a gathering to trade and sell gardening and horticultural items of all kinds.

Gardener Mary Schmit brought clay pots, ornaments, lilies, chives and more to offer up in trade for other plants or produce.

She enjoyed chatting with other people with similar interests and exchanging stories.

Carmen Pederson brought pickles and jams to the event and said her recipe has been perfected over the years.

"I think things are going really well," she said. "I already ran out of raspberry and strawberry rhubarb."

Scheer was happy with the turn out at Saturday's event and said he likes introducing people to Green Island.

"There's a nice energy here," he said. "It's not even just about the trading of things. There's tips and stories that get traded as well."

Janet Crouch makes oriole feeders out of repurposed materials. She enjoys photographing birds and nature scenes. Saturday's event was a fun way to meet some new people, she said.

This event was sponsored by the garden clubs of the region. People also took time to hike and explore the trails at Green Island.

The Green Island walking trail makes a mile-long series of loops through 30 acres of young pine plantation. A portion of the trail is enhanced with large and small sculptures by area artists creating a unique outdoor gallery.

The sculpture walk is open to visitors without charge during daylight hours.