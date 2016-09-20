Courts - Sept. 15 edition

Recommended for you

Richard Dean Clayton, 97, Casselberry, Fla., 75/65, fees $130.

Megan Rae Dougherty, 18, Verndale, 65/55, fees $130.

Eric James Janssen, 21, South St. Paul, 65/40, fees $150.

Luke Veronen, 32, Minneapolis, 70/60, fees $130.

Jeffrey Todd Walker, 32, Burtrum, 69/55, fees $140.

Traffic Court

BNSF, Dilworth, railroad blocking crossing for more than 10 minutes, fees $190.

Timothy John Bloomquist, 62, Drayton, N.D., vehicle exceeds restrictions, inoperable breakaway brakes, no Minnesota registration, fees $390.

Anthony Lee James, 36, Verndale, driving after revocation, fees $290.

Jeffrey Todd Walker, 32, Burtrum, limited license violation, fees $100.

Haley Frances Wiese, 24, Bertha, expired registration, fees $120.

Sentenced

Joshua Joseph Adams, 34, New York Mills, no insurance, local confinement (365 days, stayed 365 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $990.

Briana Autumn Fischer, 24, Staples, texting while driving, fees $140.

Charges Dropped

Joshua Joseph Adams, 34, New York Mills, driving after revocation.

Melissa Jean Anderson, 33, Wadena, proof of insurance.

Angela Marie Bellanger, 40, Osage, 59/45.