Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Courts - Sept. 15 edition

    By none Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Speeding

    Allison Ann Bergman, 19, Baxter, 75/65, fees $130.

    Britt Michael Breidung, 23, Nelson, Wis., 80/65, fees $150.

    Richard Dean Clayton, 97, Casselberry, Fla., 75/65, fees $130.

    Megan Rae Dougherty, 18, Verndale, 65/55, fees $130.

    Eric James Janssen, 21, South St. Paul, 65/40, fees $150.

    Luke Veronen, 32, Minneapolis, 70/60, fees $130.

    Jeffrey Todd Walker, 32, Burtrum, 69/55, fees $140.

    Traffic Court

    BNSF, Dilworth, railroad blocking crossing for more than 10 minutes, fees $190.

    Timothy John Bloomquist, 62, Drayton, N.D., vehicle exceeds restrictions, inoperable breakaway brakes, no Minnesota registration, fees $390.

    Anthony Lee James, 36, Verndale, driving after revocation, fees $290.

    Jeffrey Todd Walker, 32, Burtrum, limited license violation, fees $100.

    Haley Frances Wiese, 24, Bertha, expired registration, fees $120.

    Sentenced

    Joshua Joseph Adams, 34, New York Mills, no insurance, local confinement (365 days, stayed 365 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $990.

    Briana Autumn Fischer, 24, Staples, texting while driving, fees $140.

    Charges Dropped

    Joshua Joseph Adams, 34, New York Mills, driving after revocation.

    Melissa Jean Anderson, 33, Wadena, proof of insurance.

    Angela Marie Bellanger, 40, Osage, 59/45.

    Explore related topics:Newslocalcourt records
    Advertisement
    randomness