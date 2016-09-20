Living History: MnSCU cited for financial methods

Changing from an accrual accounting system to a cash accounting system is difficult to do overnight. But that was one of the tasks Minnesota State College and Universities were asked to do after last year's merger.

A recent legislative audit cited "many fundamental financial management problems."

With the merger, MnSCU schools were required to adapt the state's way of doing business - including its accounting and payroll systems.

"The bottom line is that it was a major shift into a completely different way of doing business," said Jack Rhodes, communications director in the MnSCU office.

Problems were inevitable, he said, and from the MnSCU perspective, the audit is a useful tool to work on certain areas.

A couple of the "state's ways" presented problems in particular. The cash accounting system makes sense for the state, for example - you can't spend what you don't have. But that meant when the fiscal year closes at the end of June, cash due but not paid doesn't count. On the accrual system, accounts payable would be included to balance the books. Switching to a cash system has made Northwest Technical College (NTC) "more aggressive" in collecting money before the end of the fiscal year, NTC President Ray Cross said.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 16, 1971 Pioneer Journal

• Menahga man convicted of fraud

A Menahga man, Clarence Rautio, was convicted of fraud after pleading guilty to the charge in court before Judge Mark Reed at Bemidji Sept. 9.

A complaint filed for the State of minnesota by R.E. Boyer, Manager of the Bemidji office of the Minnesota Department of Manpower Services, alleged that Rautio had received unemployment insurance benefits because he had made false and fraudulent statements in regard to his employment during the two weeks ending on June 27 and July 4 in 1970.

Rautio pleaded guilty as charged. His sentence as imposed by Judge Reed called for the payment of a $300 fine and 30 days in county jail. The jail sentence was suspended subject to Rautio paying the fine and repaying the State of Minnesota a total of $1,197 which he had received.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 11, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Aunt Jemima in city Friday

Aunt Jemima of pancake fame will make a return visit to Wadena Friday when she will be a guest of the L.B. Hartz store. She will be at the store all day serving her famous golden pancakes.

The public has been invited to visit the store during the day. Aunt Jemima will sing favorite southern melodies for the entertainment of visitors while she works.

When Aunt Jemima visited Wadena last spring, she attracted hundreds who wanted a close-up view of the famous pancake maker.

• 17 naturalized in ceremony at courthouse here

Solemn ceremonies marked the naturalization Wednesday afternoon of 17 Wadena County residents at the courthouse in Wadena.

Former Canadians and Europeans and sons and daughters of foreign born American residents were in the large class.

Four were women who had lost their citizenship on marriage to aliens. In the class of new citizens were G. Harold Newell, Wadena jeweler and former Canadian citizen.

The class was examined by Leonard Adams of St. Paul, naturalization examiner for Minnesota.

The class took their oath of allegiance before Judge Anton Thompson.