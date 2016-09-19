Police Scanner - Sept. 15 edition

• The owner of three benches told law enforcement he found them floating in the water. He had placed the benches on a raft at his river/lake property. He suspected canoers or floaters of the vandalism.

Sept. 2

• A woman suspected a man with a ponytail stole mail from her mailbox on 150th Street.

• The Lakewood Emergency Room in Staples reported a man was bitten by his own dog. The victim said the dog's shots were up to date. He also agreed to quarantine the dog for 10 days.

• A storage door was cut open but the only thing found missing was a five-gallon bucket of racing fuel.

• A caller reported that a crew was digging outside her residence on Fir Ave. in Wadena. An officer checked the property and found no digging on her property or on the street. He received no answer at the residence.

Sept. 3

• A Nimrod homeowner alleged several people on golf carts were punching people at 12:32 a.m.

• A deputy moved a vehicle he found pulled over on County Road 26. The vehicle had pulled to the side because another vehicle had hit a wolf.

• A caller reported a girl had been bucked off a horse in Nimrod. He said it was possible she had a broken leg and arm.

• The report of a fight at Nimrod's North Campground was followed by another report of a man who had tried to enter a woman's camper at the campground. He was told to stay away.

Sept. 5

• The Sheriff's office received a call from a woman who alleged her landlord threatened to take her door off if she did not allow him inside her apartment. A deputy determined their problem was a civil matter.

• A small, gray station wagon was reported to be circling the block where the complainant lived. Police located the vehicle and stopped it. The driver was again advised that he needed to keep the vehicle parked. Police followed the driver to his residence.

Sept. 6

• A man expressed concern for an elderly neighbor living on County Road 9 alleging she never looked for traffic when she went to retrieve her mail.

• A woman alleged she was bitten during a fight in Nimrod.

• A woman reported the daytime theft of a package from her front porch on Lincoln Ave. in Wadena.

• Police assistance was requested after a man reported finding a bucket of used oil in his backyard on Third Street NE in Wadena.

Sept. 7

• A caller reported a tornado on the ground near County Road 23 and County Road 7 at 10:55 p.m. heading south-southeast.

• A caller reported people driving through water on a flooded Wadena street at high rates of speed. The street was later blocked.

Sept. 8

• A complainant reported being rear-ended on Warner Road while waiting for a school bus. Substantial damage was reported to both vehicles. The complainant had neck and back pain.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.