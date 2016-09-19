News briefs - Sept. 15 edition

Are you a high school senior or a current college student and planning to attend college in 2017? Will you need money for college? Obtaining financial aid for college starts with the FAFSA, the Free Application for Student Aid. Starting Oct. 1 this year, the process of applying for financial aid is changing.

For more information about the financial aid process and the changes to the FAFSA, attend a workshop Sept. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. at M State campus in Wadena.

The presentation is free but reservations are required as seating is limited. Contact Monica Katzenberger at (218) 631-1414 to reserve a space.