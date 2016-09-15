Loaded concrete truck tips in Leaf River Township

A J & D tow truck bit deep into the sod to get the leverage it needed to tip a cement truck back into an upright position. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

A Menahga Concrete Products cement truck required the help of two large J & D tow trucks Monday after it tipped onto the shoulder of County Road 6 seven miles north of Wadena. Traffic was routed around the accident site by Wadena City and County lawmen. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

A concrete truck owned by Menahga Concrete Products Inc. was involved in a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Leaf River Township, seven miles north of Wadena. According to the Wadena County Sheriff's office, the driver of the truck was not injured when it tipped onto the passenger side at the intersection of County Road 6 and U.S. Highway 71. The truck, which appeared to be eastbound at the time, was loaded. It required two large semi-type towing vehicles to tip the 12-wheeled Peterbilt unit back on its wheels.

It was believed on Tuesday morning by the sheriff's office that the blowout of a tire on the passenger side of the truck caused the accident.

The Wadena Sheriff's office received a call about the accident at 3:19 p.m. Wadena County Sheriff and City of Wadena law enforcement responded.

The call was not cleared until 6:30 p.m. Monday according to the WSO.