Weekly crime report - Sept. 15 edition

• Jordan Austin Grewe, 18, of Bertha, was issued a citation for domestic assault.

• Zachary Arthur Billman, 26, of Wadena, was formally charged for violating an order for protection.

Sept. 7

• Clinton Albert Gorden, 54, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County Jail for violating conditions of release.

Sept. 9

• Derek Bradley Holm, 18, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of 4th Degree DWI. Officers had contact with Holm the following evening due to an unrelated matter, he was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

• Zackari Milan Ellis, 18, of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption and possession of an open bottle-alcohol.

• Nichole Loraine Shoultz, 31, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of, violating conditions of release, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstructing legal process.

Sept. 10

• Corey Alan Gaulrapp, 41, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct.

The Wadena Police Department answered 109 calls for service this past week.