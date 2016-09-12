Weekly crime report - Sept. 8 edition

• Wadena officers were called to a disturbance on the 1000th block of 1st St. SE, Wadena. After concluding their investigation, officers arrested, David Leroy Henrichs, 60, of Wadena. Henrichs was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and violating his terms of probation.

Aug. 31

• Christopher Michael Maloney, 43, of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Maloney was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

• Dexter Roy Pomeranz, 22, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County on charges of 2nd degree driving while impaired.

Sept. 1

• Jonathan Paul Lynk, 36, of Wadena, was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of violating his conditions of release.

Sept. 3

• Melissa Jean Anderson, 33, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of vehicle insurance.

Sept. 4

• Robert Dale Canfield Jr., 20, of Bertha, was booked into the Wadena County Jail on charges of violating his conditions of release.

The Wadena Police Department answered 91 calls for service this past week.