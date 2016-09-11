Courts - Sept. 8 edition

Recommended for you

Darcine Marie Kotlarz, 50, St. Paul, 50/30, fees $230.

Steven James Kuriatnyk, 65, Park Rapids, 65/55, fees $130.

Dawn Marie Ludlow, 50, Verndale, 65/55, fees $130.

Anthony Kash Priebe, 18, Lester Prairie, 50/40, fees fees $130.

Kevin Lynn Richmond, Jr., 33, Alexandria, 65/55, fees $130.

Daniel Dean Schroeder, 29, Fargo, N.D., 64/55, fees $130.

Thanh Van Tran, 37, Alexandria, 74/55, fees $150.

Traffic Court

Paige Marie Bickman-Gesme, 18, Glendale, Ariz., failure to stop for accident, adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Abbie-Jo Floris Howard, 22, Shakopee, driving after revocation, fees $290.

Grant Charles Leritz, 30, Sebeka, CMV - tire defects, fees $140.

Sentenced

Cory Ray Bergeson, 38, Wadena, driving after revocation, proof of insurance, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $490.

Kaleb Dan Cooper, 26, Wadena, providing false name and DOB to peace officer (probation violation), driving after revocation, local confinement (30 days. Credit for time served: eight days), adult probation (two years), fees $990.

Amber Marie Haas, 36, Verndale, social host, stay of adjudication, local confinement 910 days, stayed 10 days for one year), fees $50.

Wayne Thomas Kopp, 27, Wadena, DWI, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $565.

Daniel Joseph Koste, 35, New York Mills, disorderly conduct, local confinement (90 days, stayed 87 days for one year. Credit for time served: three days), adult probation (one year), fees $290.

Taylor Ray Allen Luster, 18, Sebeka, financial card fraud, juvenile community service (40 hours), fees $650.76.

Jonathon Paul Lynk, 36, Wadena, domestic assault, continued for dismissal, adult probation (one year).

Cammie Lee Peters, 51, Sebeka, reckless driving, local confinement (90 days, stayed 78 days for one year. Credit for time served: 12 days), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Elijah Wilson, 24, Wadena, domestic assault, continued for dismissal, fees $75.

Michael Allen Youngbauer, 18, Staples, unnecessary noises, fees $240.

Charges Dropped

Tanner Michael Anderson, 18, Cushing, proof of insurance.

Paige Marie Bickman-Gesme, 18, Glendale, Ariz., proof of insurance.

Wayne Thomas Kopp, 27, Wadena, DWI, theft.

Darcine Marie Kotlarz, 50, St. Paul, proof of insurance.

Taylor Ray Allen Luster, 18, Sebeka, financial card fraud, theft.

Cammie Lee Peters, 51, Sebeka, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, texting while driving.