News briefs - Sept. 8 edition

Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary is looking for volunteers to listen to young readers individually. This is an important aspect of their reading program which helps students improve their reading fluency. If you are interested and able to commit to one hour once a week, please join us for an informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be held at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary, Room 40. Check into the elementary office for a visitor's pass and directions. Any questions, contact Carol Tornquist at the elementary school, (218) 632-2312 or by email at ctornquist@wdc2155.k12.mn.us.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative accepting grant applications

The next deadline to submit applications for Operation Round Up grants from Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative is Sept. 15. Local community organizations may apply for an Operation Round Up grant by completing and returning a simple, one-page application form, available online at www.toddwadena.coop or by contacting Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative at (218) 631-3120 or (800) 321-8932.

About $10,000 will be available for donations in this round. Grant applications are reviewed and awards determined by a Community Trust Board, a seven-member, independent, volunteer group.

To qualify for an Operation Round Up grant, organizations must be nonprofit entities serving the Todd/Wadena County area. Qualifying projects may be for general community service, economic development, education, youth, environmental, emergency energy assistance or disaster relief. Contributions are not made to political or religious organizations, fund-raising dinners, raffles, capital fund campaigns, national fund drives, for advertising or to individuals.

Support group for Celiac Disease set for Sept. 12

A support group for those with celiac disease will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Wadena Alliance Church, 1428 S. Jefferson Street, Wadena.

Our informational meeting is being held to help people with celiac disease learn more about the disease: what to eat, how to cook and bake using gluten-free flours and ingredients. Informational materials will be available along with some gluten-free recipes. Along with your gluten-free dish to share, please bring about eight copies of the recipe to share with the group.

If you have any questions, call Pat Johnson (218) 631-2170.