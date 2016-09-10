Wadena police receiving scam complaints

The Wadena Police Department has been receiving complaints about a scam involving messages left stating a federal warrant has been issued for the person's arrest.

Here is a transcript of the message:

"This message is intended to contact you, my name is Kevin Mason and I'm calling regarding an enforcement action executed by the U.S. treasury intending your attention ... ignoring this will be an intentional attempt to avoid initial appearance before a magistrate judge or grand jury for a federal criminal offense, my number is ... I advise you to cooperate with us and help us to help you, thank you."

The Wadena Police Department is telling people not to not call the phone number left on the message because it's a scam. If the phone number is called, someone harrasses the person and attempts to get personal information, including banking numbers or asks people to send money to satisfy the fraudulent federal warrant.

Minnesota State Attorney General Lori Swanson has more information about this scam and others at www.ag.state.mn.us/Consumer/Scams/OtherScams.asp.

Criminal activity should be reported to the Wadena Police Department or Wadena County Sheriff's Office. Also, scams should be reported to federal agencies listed on the attorney general's website.

People can call the Minnesota Attorney General's office at (800) 657-3787 or submit a form from the AG's website at www.ag.state.mn.us.