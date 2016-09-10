The power outage in southeast Wadena was from 4:30 to about 7 p.m., said Wadena Electric and Water Superintendent David Evans. "There weren't any concerns with big equipment failures or anything," he said.

A pole was damaged by a crew working on the southeast infrastructure project.

"They happened to hook some of the overhead cable TV lines that were attached to the pole," Evans said. "The pole was cracked ... it didn't fall down but it needed to be replaced."

The timing of the project was picked after conversations with people at Humphrey Manor, Evans said.

"They wanted to avoid any kitchen time as far as breakfast or lunch yet we wanted to get it done during daylight hours," he said.

Notification was given to residents ahead of time. They received a flyer with the date and time of the outage. Additional information was provided, including that the elevators would be out of order, no hot water will be available and a suggestion to keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible.

Humphrey Manor resident Rebecca Garey said she was concerned about the timing of the outage and said several residents were confused and upset during the outage. Many of the residents are seniors or disabled, she said.

"I had to help an elderly gentleman up the stairs and he fell a couple times," she said. "The stairwells and hallways were dark."

Garey thought the power outage should have been scheduled for a different time because it was during the supper time.

Evans explained that the city scheduled the work during daylight hours and after conversations with others at Humphrey Manor, it was decided to have the outage in the afternoon rather than morning or mid-day.

Garey voiced her concerns with her advocate.