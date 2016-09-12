Police Scanner- Sept. 8 edition

• A gray SUV with a handicap plate was observed swerving in traffic on U.S. Highway 10. A head was seen against the window of the vehicle. Law enforcement was unable to locate the vehicle.

Aug. 26

• Onstar contacted the Wadena Sheriff's office about a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road on 148th Street. A deputy located the vehicle in a field approach and made contact. It was discovered a juvenile had accidently pushed the Onstar button while the father was out of the vehicle.

• Three bikers were allegedly racing around Sebeka on dirt bikes in a reckless manner. A search failed to locate the bikers.

• A deputy happened upon a two adults and four juveniles walking on Bullard Bluff Road. They had been tubing on the Crow Wing and were lost.

• A complainant alleged his son had stolen his guns and ammunition and his deceased wife's jewelry. He also reported one of his pickups were missing along with the titles to his vehicles.

• What a female caller took to be a domestic at BN Park in Wadena turned out to be a group of younger people playing a game of Pokemon. They admitted to getting a little carried away.

• A female caller suspected some kids were trying to dig under a fence by the peacocks in Sunnybrook Park. An officer found small holes in the bottom of the fence which required repair.

• Police were called when a complainant got his vehicle stuck on First Street SE near the VFW in a construction zone after driving past a barricade. When he was told he would have to pay for tow on the spot he declined to have one called. He told an officer that if he had to pay for it the city should also have to pay. He was told the city is not liable for the damages or the cost of towing.

Aug. 27

• A driver was issued a warning for driving conduct and littering after his hat flew out of his vehicle followed by some paper.

• Police were called when an eight-year-old girl refused to obey her mom and go to bed.

Aug. 28

• A caller notified the Sheriff's office after allegedly witnessing a motorcyle accident on County Road 101. He saw the rider remount his blue Harley Davidson-type motorcycle and leave the scene. He provided a partial plate number.

• A man was observed sitting on a bench in front of the VFW Club in Wadena smoking a cigarette at 4:50 a.m. He told the officer he was an early riser.

Aug. 29

• The death of a female worker in Menahga was reported by a Tri-County Health Care ambulance crew. An autopsy was requested by the county coroner.

Aug. 30

• A woman told police she thought there had been a lot of people in her yard the previous evening. She asked an officer to confirm both her vehicles were in the driveway, which they were.

• A three-month-old baby was left alone inside a Wadena residence after a door locked behind a woman. A friend was able to break the door knob off and gain entry to the house.

Sept. 1

• A man was reported to be sitting in the parking lot at Orton's in Wadena asking people to fight. A vehicle was towed to the city impound lot.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Department call logs.