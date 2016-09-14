Property transfers, marriages - Sept. 8 edition

James C. Arndt and Patricia A. Schoeberl-Arndt, h&w, hereby conveys to Sharon M. Rollins, Lot 2 and the E 5' of Lot 3 of Block 2 in Slover and Anderson's Addition to Sebeka.

Sharon M. Rollins, single person, hereby conveys to Sebeka Investment Groups, LLC, Lot 2 and the E 5' of Lot 3 of Block 2 in Slover and Anderson's Addition to Sebeka.

Ryan Edberg and Jennifer M. Edberg, fka Jennifer M. Anderson, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Cameron N. Larson and Trisha L. Larson, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 8 of Block 2 in Pine Crest Addition.

Lynn Catherine Amerson, as Pers Rep of the Estate of Charles L. Wallin, Jr, decedent/single, hereby conveys to Russell H. Rasmussen and Arlene M. Rasmussen, as jt ten Lots 1 and 2 of Gebhardt's Beach.

Robert L. Muller, Jr., a single person, hereby conveys to Brian K. Vatnsdal and Ann M. Vatnsdal, as jt ten, Lots 6 and 7 of Block 3 in Jordan's First Addition to Wadena.

Donna L. Marjamaa, a single person, hereby conveys to R.D. Offutt Company, the E ½ of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 138, Rg. 35 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, (Freddie Mac), hereby conveys to Jonathan T. Geiger and Paula A. Geiger, as jt ten, Part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7 in Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: beginning at the NE corner of said forty; thence W in forty line,768', more or less, to railroad right of way, thence SEtly in said right of way line, 407' to off-set in said right of way line, thence W 25' in said off-set; thence SEtly in said right of way line 246'; thence E 699', more or less, to E section line, thence N in Section line 209.25'; thence W parallel with N forty line, 345.50'; thence N parallel with E 40 line 423.50'; thence E parallel with N forty line, 345.50' to E forty line, thence N 1 rod to point of beginning, Except a tract of land in the SW corner thereof bonded on the N by the N line of said SE1/4 SE1/4, bounded on the W by the E line of the RR right of way, and bounded on the S and E by Union Creek.

James A. Dregney and Sara L. Dregney, h&w, hereby conveys to Fawn Castle, Lot 2 of Block 1 in Sunrise Acres.

Mary L. Lehmkuhl, an unremarried widow hereby conveys to Northwest Aqwatek Solutions LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 2 in SS Garner's Addition to the Town of Wadena.

Lucille D. Rach, single person, Rhonda R. Westcott and John R. Westcott, w&h, Geraldine Santo-Rach, single person, Reinhardt Rach, single person and Daland Rach and Gail Schwartz Rach, h&w, hereby conveys to Brett T. Lundgren and Dawn M. Lundgren, as jt ten, Lot 3 of Block 40 in Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.

Gregory A. Johnson and Alicia M. Johnson, h&w, hereby conveys to Lance J. Edin, Lot 3, Block 1 in Boe Addition to Verndale.

Gregory A. Peterson and JoAnn C. Peterson, h&w, hereby conveys to Nicholas D. Patson, Lot 2, Block 1 Odland's Pine Acres Third including mobile home.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development hereby conveys to Nate Braith, the S 520' of the E 416' of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; together with an easement for ingress and egress over the E 1 Rod of N 800' of NE1/4 SE1/4.

M A R R I A G E S

Levi James Skoog, Menahga, to Jessica Karen Oja, Menahga.