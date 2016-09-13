The Wadena City Council got a good lesson in why a purchase order system would be good for the city to institute.

At last week's adjoined meeting the council was presented with a $2,600 bill from Waln Excavating and Blacktop for an additional 344 linear feet of cart paths at the Wadena Golf Course put down this spring. The council was unaware that this addition to the project was done as the primary contractor, Vite, never submitted a change order request to the contract.

Owner of the local excavating company Ed Waln told the council that he was told by the Golf Board to expand the cart paths, so he did. Waln was technically subcontracted by Vite, not hired by the city.

City Administrator Brad Swenson told the council that neither he nor it ever approved the expansion of the cart paths. He didn't know why a change order was never submitted by the primary contractor.

The council now has two choices, pay Waln directly or demand it be paid by the primary contractor.

"This certainly isn't Ed's problem," Mayor Jan Tubandt said, adding that he should get paid.

When asked, Swenson told the council that there was enough money left over from the expansion revenue bonding to pay the bill.

Council member Dean Uselman moved and it was seconded by Council member Wayne Wolden to pay Waln's bill.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 9, 1971 Pioneer Journal

• Fire destroys Reemts' home near Deer Creek Monday

A fire early Monday morning completely destroyed the Gene Reemts farm home southeast of Deer Creek, according to Bill Layman of the volunteer fire department.

Reemts, his wife and son escaped the burning building only in their night clothes with the entire contents of their newly remodeled home destroyed in the blaze.

Gene awoke about 4 a.m. Monday to find the home filled with smoke. He summoned his wife and child and they tried an escape through the door of the house. They found this impossible and tried another door and got out of the burning building.

Reemts had tried to telephone the Deer Creek fire department and his phone was out of order. He contacted two neighbors and their telephones were also out of order. The call to the Deer Creek fire department came in about 4:45 a.m., layman indicated.

When the fire department reached the site of the fire the building was completely engulfed. Reemts had recently remodeled including new carpeting and furniture. The cause of the blaze was undetermined.

The barn on the Reemts farm and its contents burned to the ground about one year ago, according to Layman.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Sept. 4, 1941 Pioneer Journal

• Red cross to ship clothing

In preparation for the Red Cross winter work room in the Legion rooms, all finished articles of knitting and sewing will be shipped next week.

Red Cross workers will be busy in the Legion rooms next Tuesday afternoon and all who have not turned in finished sweaters or sewing may do so at that time.

A special display of knitting by the boys and girls is being shown in the window of the Pioneer Journal office this week.

• Boys with rifles kill pigs, calves

If your boy has a rifle, better warn him against shooting the .22 caliber gun within a half-mile of the village limits to avoid trouble.

Police said Wednesday that careless youth have already killed three pigs and two calves on the August Stoecker farm. Some boys, using the Stoecker barn as a target, shot out every window on the east side of the barn.