5-year-old recovering after severe farming accident

Savhannah Springer, of Henning, is recovering from a farm accident at Hennepin County Medical Center. Photo from mother Brittany Springer's Facebook page

A 5-year-old girl is recovering after a terrible accident on the family farm last week.

Savhannah Springer, of Henning, is at the Hennepin County Medical Center and doctors say if she was an adult, she would have died.

"She loves to farm. That's why she was there. She's so smart, she knew what was happening next and she was trying to help," said Brittany Springer, Savhannah's mother.

Savhannah was pinched between the hitch of a haybine and the hitch of the tractor Aug. 22, causing severe abdominal injuries.

"It's hard. It's really hard to see her like that. It's not the Savhannah that we know," said Stephen Springer, her father.

Savhannah was life-flighted to Minneapolis. Last Wednesday, Savhannah was in and out of consciousness.

"She would start answer more slowly, and you could see her face was starting to get more white," Brittany Springer said. "Then there was a point when I got in the van and he was putting the kids in the van that she stopped answering me. Then there was another point when her eyes closed. And it was scary, but like I said before, I had some supernatural sense of peace where I knew she wasn't going to die."

By Monday of this week, Savhannah was doing better but she will still have a long road to recovery.

Doctors expect a full recovery and Savhannah's parents expect an excited return to the family farm. Her parents said she should recover significantly in the next two weeks.

"When you're a farmer, you don't just quit. You can't. It's in your blood, it's what you do and what you love," said Springers.

To help the family with medical expenses, go to Savhannah's Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/2jz6r35q