Annual Princess Warrior 5K registration is open

Denine Holst, Paige Barthel, Jaime Barthel and MacKenzie Holst were dressed in their princess gear for last year's event. Photo by Anna Erickson/Pioneer Journal

Wadena's Princess Warrior Jane Fiemeyer passed away from leukemia in 2012. The Princess Warrior committee started shortly after, consisting of school staff, Jane's physician and friends.

The 5K was put together in her honor and continues with a hope that other families battling cancer can be helped.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. It is a month dedicated to honor the children who are fighting and those who have lost the fight against the bully. Participation in the Princess Warrior 5K helps raise awareness about childhood cancer.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The race begins at 10 a.m., with participants starting Tapley Park (617 Lincoln Ave. SW), then winding their way around southwest Wadena back to the park.

Registration forms are available on the Princess Warrior Facebook page or by emailing PrincessWarrior5K$20 for individual or $55 for families (parents and their children; 6 person maximum; $10 for each additional family member). After Sept. 6, the cost is $25 for individual or $70 for families.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite prince or princess attire. People are also able to register on race day, but t-shirts will only be available while supplies last.

Money raised from the event will be used to support cancer awareness and the Princess Warrior Fund. The goal of the fund is to help individuals and organizations who demonstrate Jane-like qualities, as well as CureSearch and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This year there is also a virtual Princess Warrior 5K option if someone can't make it on Sept. 24. Register online and take a run, walk, roll, stroll or crawl in honor of Jane. People are encouraged to take pictures and post them on the Princess Warrior Facebook page.

More information is available on the Princess Warrior Facebook page or www.janefiemeyerprincesswarrior.com.