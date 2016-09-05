Courts - Sept. 1 edition

Byron James Beedle, Jr., 40, Verndale, 65/55, fees $130.

Robert Francis Berhardt, 25, Boca Raton, Fla., 70/60, fees $130.

Melissa Louann Holtti, 36, Wadena, 75/65, fees $130.

Kyle Richard Johnson, 26, Minneapolis, 70/55, fees $150.

Samuel Dean Karsten, 58, Champlin, 75/65, fees $130.

Ivy Rae Kukowski, 26, Baxter, 40/30, fees $130.

Dennis Michael McDevitt, 65, Fridley, 65/55, fees $130.

Patricia Ann Meyer, 65, St. Joseph, 74/55, fees $150.

Derek William Pihlaja, 24, Menahga, 65/55, fees $130.

Traffic Court

Kyle Matthew Brauch, 26, Menahga, CMV failure to maintain parts in safe condition, fees $240.

Donald John Daker, 63, Miltona, failure to stop for sign, fees $140.

Lee Arty Enyart, 48, Motley, seat belt, fees $115.

Anthony Lee James, 36, Verndale, proof of insurance, fees $290.

Sentenced

Kevin Anthony Barthel, 48, Staples, disorderly conduct, local confinement 990 days, stayed 88 days for one year. Credit for time served: two days), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Amanda Lynn Cullifer, 26, Bemidji, theft by swindle, fees $530.

Jeremiah Lee Harms, 39, Ottertail, driving after suspension, stay of adjudication, adult probation (one year), fees $300.

Cory Chase Haverinen, 29, Sebeka, DWI, local confinement (90 days, stayed 89 days for two years. Credit for time served: one day), adult probation (two years), fees $565.

Christopher James Lenertz, 32, Roseville, disorderly conduct, local confinement (90 days. Credit for time served: 87 days), fees $140.

Logan Lester McAllister, 19, Backus, disorderly conduct, fees $140.

Charles Melvin Ohman, 58, Menahga, possession of drug paraphernalia, fees $140.

Joshua Steven Samler, 35, Randall, theft, local confinement (90 days, stayed 60 days for one year. Credit for time served: 30 days), adult probation (one year), fees $190.

Charges Dropped

Aaron Gregory Abbott, 38, Columbia Heights, proof of insurance.

Tanner Ronald Bacon, 19, Sebeka, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal, adult probation (six months).

Rebecca Rae Griffith, 25, Verndale, seat belt, proof of insurance.

Jeremiah Lee Harms, 39, Ottertail, proof of insurance.

Cory Chase Haverinen, 29, Sebeka, DWI (two counts).

Robert Allen Jensen, 42, Sebeka, dog nuisance, dog loose, continued for dismissal, adult probation (one year), fees $125.

Caitlyn Marie McLeod, 20, Hewitt, proof of insurance.

Joseph G. Potaczek, 53, Chicago, Ill., 67/45, continued for dismissal, adult probation 9one year), fees $125.

Kelly Ryan Samson, 33, Fosston, proof of insurance.